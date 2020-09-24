Two people in an “established” relationship who live in separate homes in England are allowed to have sex with each other, according to updated government guidelines on social distancing.

Although the government says this includes people in any “support bubbles” that have been created in lockdown, it offers no definition on what an “established” relationship actually is.

When Kay Burley asked how the rules apply to casual sex and relationships on Sky News this morning (24 September), Matt Hancock blundered his way through an answer. In fact, the whole interview was very bizarre, with the nation’s health secretary unable to talk about it without nervously laughing and joking.