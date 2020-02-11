Sex Education season 3: here’s everything we know so far
Lauren Geall
- Published
Netflix’s Sex Education is returning for a third season, and it’s safe to say we’re very excited. Here’s everything we know so far. Warning: this article contains spoilers for Sex Education season two.
When it comes to the second season of our favourite TV shows, it can be a rather hit-or-miss situation. Seeing more of our favourite characters is, of course, a good thing, but there’s always that fear that the second try won’t quite match up to the original episodes.
With Sex Education, there was absolutely zero need to worry. The comedy drama’s second season, which was released on 17 January, gave us everything from laugh-out-loud funny moments to boundary-pushing explorations of sexual assault and identity.
And now, in what has to be some of the best news we’ve heard all year, we know that Sex Education will be returning for a third season.
In a video posted to the Netflix UK Twitter account, Alistair Petrie, who plays Principal Groff in the series, reveals the exciting news by recapping where each of Sex Education’s characters were left at the end of last series.
“Hello, there. I’m Alistair Petrie, also know as Principal Groff, but today I’m going to be an art historian, as we examine this exquisite gallery,” he says, as he walks down a hallway adorned with framed paintings of the series’ characters, including Otis, Lily and Dr. Jean Milburn, ending up in front of a portrait of Eric and Adam.
“The pièce de résistance. Eric and Adam,” Petrie says. “I wonder what is in store for these two cherubs.”
He continues: “Well, I suppose you’ll have to find out in season three, won’t you?” What a tease.
Here, we’ve taken a look about everything we know about Sex Education season three so far.
Who is in the cast for Sex Education season three?
Chances are that we’ll see all of the show’s central characters return for season three, including Asa Butterfield as Otis Milburn, Gillian Anderson as Dr Jean Milburn and Ncuti Gatwa as Eric.
Anderson basically confirmed her return to the show in a celebratory tweet about the announcement, writing “See ya soon” next to a perfectly placed aubergine emoji.
And Anderson wasn’t the only person to celebrate the announcement online – Gatwa responded to the video in a series of tweets.
What will Sex Education season three be about?
If the other seasons are anything to go by, it’s probably easier to ask “what won’t they be about?”
The show’s creator Laurie Nunn is great at exploring a range of important storylines and situations all at once, so we have no doubt that the plot for season three will be just as good as the other two.
Of course, the big storyline which will continue to lie at the center of the show in season three will be Otis and Maeve’s relationship. After Otis and Ola called it a day and he sent a voice message to Maeve confessing his love for her, we were sure the two would finally get together.
But Isaac, Maeve’s neighbour who happens to have a crush on her, got in the middle of that happily-ever-after moment when he deleted Otis’ message, leaving Maeve none the wiser.
When will Sex Education season three be released?
The last two seasons have premiered in January, so chances are we’ll be waiting until 2021 to watch season three.
Images: Netflix