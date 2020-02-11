When it comes to the second season of our favourite TV shows, it can be a rather hit-or-miss situation. Seeing more of our favourite characters is, of course, a good thing, but there’s always that fear that the second try won’t quite match up to the original episodes.

With Sex Education, there was absolutely zero need to worry. The comedy drama’s second season, which was released on 17 January, gave us everything from laugh-out-loud funny moments to boundary-pushing explorations of sexual assault and identity.

And now, in what has to be some of the best news we’ve heard all year, we know that Sex Education will be returning for a third season.