And while that fact in itself is particularly alarming, new research has revealed the extent to which sexism is damaging the mental health of young women, both short and long term.

According to a new survey from the Young Women’s Trust, young women who experience sexism are five times more likely to suffer from clinical depression. The study, which was conducted by the Young Women’s Trust in partnership with University College London, compared the mental health of women who have experienced sexism to those who said they had not experienced it.