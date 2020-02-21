Sexist dating stereotypes are never helpful, so this survey has left a bad taste in our mouths
Stick to what you do best, Mars, and focus on making chocolate.
Have you ever wondered what heterosexual men hate most about the women they’re dating? Apparently, the folks at Mars have. So much so, in fact, that they genuinely thought it was appropriate to quiz 2,000 people on the habits they hate most in their partners.
Thanks to some very leading questions, the dubious survey found that 67% of men revealed they don’t feel comfortable discussing periods until after six months together. That 29% think it’s unacceptable for their partner to gain a lot of weight due to the comfort of being in a relationship. That “nagging” is one of the worst crimes a woman can commit. That we shouldn’t stop wearing sexy underwear/pyjamas in bed until after at least 13 months of itchy lace and slippery satin. At least. That we must shave our legs religiously for just under a year (then, and only then, is stubble allowed and full control of our own bodies allowed to recommence).
Above all else, the survey found that sharing food (we guess Mars had to hook this study on chocolate somehow, right?) is a major no-no. At least, it is until you’ve reached the four month milestone.
Right.
I’m sure you don’t need me to tell you that there’s a lot of things wrong with this study. For starters, it leans heavily on gender stereotypes and uses inflammatory language (let’s not deny that ‘nag’ is most often used as a gendered pejorative). It implies that women must be as slender and hairless as Sphynx cats. That, if we menstruate, we must do so in silent isolation, so as not to upset or disturb the men around us.
That we must never so much as look as the food on our partner’s plate, lest it lead to us overstepping the boundaries and, heaven forbid, actually eating one of their fucking French fries.
And it’s not just women who are being done dirty by this survey; men are, too. Their side of the survey builds them up as brutish monsters who won’t share a bed with someone unless they’re dressed like a Victoria’s Secret model, and who would never dream of sharing the scraps from their table with a loved one. And the women’s side of the survey?
Well, women were primarily asked to focus on bathroom issues. Because apparently, a farting man who pees with the door open is, to women, every bit as bad as the hairy and overweight girlfriend of the average man’s nightmares. Of course.
When faced with such dated examples, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that the year is 1920, not 1920. That relationships – good relationships, that is – are based on mutual trust and respect. That we care about so much more than our partner’s personal grooming routines. That gender stereotypes are, actually, ridiculous and completely irrelevant as we continue to make positive strides forward towards a more equal world.
That it is fine –more than fine, actually – to ask men and women the exact same questions, rather than force sexist narratives upon them.
Above all else, though, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that, just last year, Mars revealed a three-part strategy to help improve gender equality in its advertising as it looks to “positively influence” society and “shape culture in a different way”.
“We are inadvertently portraying women in situations that are not representative of what society is today and even less our vision of what society should be,” Mars Wrigley’s chief growth officer, Berta de Pablos, admitted during Marketing Week at Cannes Lions 2019.
No shit, Sherlock. So remove this survey from our sight, get back to the drawing boards, and do better, please. Otherwise we’re never going to buy your sexist chocolate bars.
