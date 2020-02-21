When faced with such dated examples, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that the year is 1920, not 1920. That relationships – good relationships, that is – are based on mutual trust and respect. That we care about so much more than our partner’s personal grooming routines. That gender stereotypes are, actually, ridiculous and completely irrelevant as we continue to make positive strides forward towards a more equal world.

That it is fine –more than fine, actually – to ask men and women the exact same questions, rather than force sexist narratives upon them.

Above all else, though, you’d be forgiven for forgetting that, just last year, Mars revealed a three-part strategy to help improve gender equality in its advertising as it looks to “positively influence” society and “shape culture in a different way”.

“We are inadvertently portraying women in situations that are not representative of what society is today and even less our vision of what society should be,” Mars Wrigley’s chief growth officer, Berta de Pablos, admitted during Marketing Week at Cannes Lions 2019.

No shit, Sherlock. So remove this survey from our sight, get back to the drawing boards, and do better, please. Otherwise we’re never going to buy your sexist chocolate bars.