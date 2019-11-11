This viral Twitter thread just taught us how to shut down inappropriate comments at work

Thompson Day replied to her thread to explain that it was her dad who equipped her with the technique, which forces the person who has made the ‘joke’ to really think about what they’re saying and hopefully embarrass them at the same time.

She wrote: “My dad just told me ‘never laugh. They will mistake your nervous laughter as compliance. Instead, pretend you don’t get it, and watch them explain to you why you should be laughing.’ I’ve used this advice my whole life since.”

The story and the brilliant advice has struck a chord with hundreds of women on Twitter who have been sharing their own stories, proving the prevalence of inappropriate behaviour in the workplace.

One Twitter user said: “When I was 19 my boss constantly made gross comments to me. In front of his wife sometimes too. She wouldn’t say anything but she looked uncomfortable too. Like one day I wore a ribbon in my hair and he said ‘I bet you were a sexy cheerleader in High School weren’t you?’ He was 40.”

Another tweeted: “I have a friend who was fired for not ‘being a team player’ after complaining about a male co-worker who was joking about rape. She didn’t/couldn’t take it further because her mom was the only other female employee and she didn’t want to cause her trouble or get her fired.”