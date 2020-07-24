At the beginning of lockdown, quips about a quarantine-induced baby boom seemed constant as news headlines feverishly predicted that all anyone would be doing in lockdown is jumping into bed with each other.

You might have even experienced a friend or relative virtually elbowing you in the ribs as they enquired, one eyebrow raised, how you and your partner would be spending all this time indoors. You see, back in March, everyone seemed only too keen to imply that for couples, this time would be all about ‘the birds and bees’.

And, in fairness, we can understand why, As Lily Walford, relationship coach at Love With Intelligence says, “Spending more time than ever before in each other’s company sounds like a romantic dream, full of opportunity to get to know each other’s body.”