“I was groped by a guy who was visibly drunk, and as per usual, I would just ignore it and walk off with friends,” she says. “But as I went to walk off he pulled me back and proceeded to grab onto me and put his hand up my skirt. He then forcefully kissed me and was holding onto me until my friends helped to pull him away and a couple of guys intervened,” she recalls.

“When I was free of him I just saw red and started yelling and screaming and then crying. I was angry at the fact that this guy had ruined my day, but on a deeper level, I was scared and hurt because I was powerless at that moment.

“I couldn’t wriggle free or walk off and I felt trapped. It just reminded me that many of the interactions I have at festivals now could result in something like that or worse,” she says.

“The idea of going to festivals now is a source of real anxiety for me because I don’t know if there are measures in place to support victims of sexual harassment and assault in the aftermath or if there is enough being done to ensure people who do this at festivals will face serious consequences that will deter them.”