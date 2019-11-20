What happens when you eat before a workout?

It makes sense to fuel our bodies with food in order to persevere through a tough workout. Our main source of energy comes from carbohydrates (like vegetables, whole grains and legumes), which are broken down into glucose and stored in the muscles – giving us the stamina we need to get through strenuous exercises. When you forgo food, your body doesn’t have readily accessible energy, so it pulls from other sources such as muscle.

Interestingly enough, your body will burn the same amount of fat regardless of whether or not you eat before or after working out. However, regularly working out on an empty stomach can actually cause muscle loss and your metabolism to slow down. Not surprisingly, you’ll also lack the energy to get you through a vigorous workout.

If you decide to fuel up before your workout, Dr Sarah Davies, a musculoskeletal, sport & exercise medicine consultant at Chiswick Medical Centre, doesn’t suggest exercising on a heavy stomach. “Blood is diverted from your muscles to your stomach to help digest food. This is what leaves you feeling bloated, sluggish and lacking in motivation.”