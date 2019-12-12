For some, the answer is a definite yes. Speaking to stylist.co.uk, make-up artist Jessica, 29, explains how Christmas spending spiralled out of control with her ex-boyfriend: “I have quite expensive taste. I’m the kind of person who will always favour a luxury brand name, and I’m actively trying to build up my collection of designer handbags, but the problem is my salary doesn’t always support that.

“My ex-boyfriend was the same, so when it came to Christmas we would go wild. I bought him Gucci loafers, designer wallets, nights away in exclusive hotels, but my bank balance couldn’t cope. He was earning a lot more than me so I think it was a little easier for him – and don’t get me wrong, I was SO excited when I got the Burberry bag I’d be looking at for months – but in the end, it became a subject that panicked me.”

Jo Tooley, a 27-year-old graphic designer agrees. But not because of the financial stress of buying gifts, instead because it controls expectations and sets an even playing field. “I’m really creative but my boyfriend is the complete opposite and he struggles to buy me gifts he knows I’ll love. We decided to set a limit so that we roughly buy each other the same amount. Otherwise I get excited and will turn up at his house with an armful of presents and he’ll have just got me one. It’s not about quantity, but it’s nice to be on the same page, and then he doesn’t feel bad when he has 10 things to open and I’m my pile is looking considerably smaller.”

In fact, setting a limit doesn’t need to just apply to your partner, as Sophie Iremonger, a 27-year-old teacher says. She finds it useful for her entire family, explaining: “I’m not in a relationship, but I actually set a limit with my siblings and parents so that none of us feel too pressured. It helps us all know when to stop.”