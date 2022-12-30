Why siblings have very different experiences growing up in the same family

When Annie Lewis*, 32, tells people she has a twin sister, she always gets the same reaction. People excitedly ask lots of questions, assuming Annie and her twin have similar personalities and share a close bond. In reality, they are very different people. And while Annie is close with her parents, her sister recently cut herself off from their wider family.

“People assume that you’ll be really tight,” explains Annie. “They think that because you’ve grown up in parallel, you will have parallel ways of being in the world and parallel relationships with your family. That hasn’t been my experience at all.”

When she was younger, Annie couldn’t understand how she and her sister could be so different – or why they had such different attitudes towards their parents and other siblings. After all, they’d grown up in the same household, gone to the same school and known their parents from the same age.