We’ve all been there. You wake up to yet another day with a stuffy nose, pounding head or raw throat and you just know that you won’t be able to power through, but you’re dreading calling in sick to work.

There’s something about the awkward email or call explaining your absence and the red tape around having to prove you’re actually ill that feels unnecessarily difficult when you’re already struggling – not to mention the inevitable notifications from colleagues still tagging you on Slack even though you’re signed off.

However, new measures announced by the Department for Work and Pensions have relaxed rules around taking sick leave in a bid to relieve the pressure on both employees and the NHS.