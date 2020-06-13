Whether it’s Boris Johnson telling us the rules aren’t actually the rules or Donald Trump’s penchant for “fake news”, gaslighting is all too present in a digital post-lockdown age.

But what we don’t often recognise with this toxic form of behaviour is that it’s just as easily applied to ourselves as it is to other people.

While gaslighting is a very common – and corrosive – type of abuse in relationships or even in the workplace, it’s also a habit that’s common to fall into ourselves.