As the five-time consecutive happiest country in the world, it’s clear that there’s plenty we should be looking toward Finland for.

Not only is it consistently praised by international bodies for its extensive welfare benefits, low levels of corruption and well-functioning democracy, it’s renowned for its sense of no-nonsense mental resolve.

We’ve long been fascinated by concepts such as Norway’s koselig and friluftsliv and Denmark’s hygge to help us to bring some much-needed clarity and calmness into our lives.

At a time when it feels like everything is in crisis – the climate, the cost of living, the political system, women’s safety – it feels harder and harder to cling to the notion that everything will be OK in the end.

Two years of the pandemic left our mental reserves so drained that it’s been a hard slog to rebuild them, particularly as we battle the very real impact of life after lockdown.

Therefore, there seems no time more apt than the present to discover the Finnish concept of sisu.