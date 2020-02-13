I Hate Suzie

Billie Piper stars in a bold, bracing Sky original drama about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’. Suzie Pickles (Piper), has her life upended when she is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position. The series shows her unravelling as the event ricochets around every area of her life. Episode by episode we follow her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi (Leila Farzad) try to hold her life, career and marriage to Cob (Daniel Ings) together.

Brassic

Michelle Keegan returns to the role of Erin in season three of Brassic, alongside Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst. The working-class comedy series follows the lives of six friends as they live their lives in their northern town of Hawley.