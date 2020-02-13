Sky shows 2020: Billie Piper, Michelle Keegan and David Schwimmer launch new dramas
- Hollie Richardson
TV and music stars including Billie Piper, Maisie Williams and David Schwimmer attended Sky’s Up Next event at the Tate Modern this week to launch their new TV shows. Here’s everything we know about them so far.
It’s already been a very good year for TV, and we’re only just over a month in. So far, Channel 4 has delivered us the chilling Deadwater Fell. And everybody is talking about Netflix’s Cheer and Miss Americana. We also can’t wait for the new series of ITV’s Liar and BBC Three’s Killing Eve.
And it looks like we’re going to have even more shows to the “must watch” list, as Sky has just launched its new shows for 2020 – and they already look addictive. The 80 new series star actors including Billie Piper, Naomie Harris, Maisie Williams, David Schwimmer, Michelle Keegan, Jude Law and Sian Clifford. These are the kind of names to get excited about, right?
So, what exactly are these new shows that we’re no doubt about to become obsessed with? Sky launched a teaser trailer to coincide with the Next Up event.
Watch the trailer for Sky’s new 2020 shows
Here are just a handful of the shows that have piqued our interest.
Watch the trailer for I Hate Suzie
I Hate Suzie
Billie Piper stars in a bold, bracing Sky original drama about the moment in life when the mask slips, asking if any of us can survive being well and truly ‘known’. Suzie Pickles (Piper), has her life upended when she is hacked and a photo of her emerges in an extremely compromising position. The series shows her unravelling as the event ricochets around every area of her life. Episode by episode we follow her through the stages of shock, denial, fear, shame, bargaining, guilt, anger and acceptance as Suzie and her best friend and manager Naomi (Leila Farzad) try to hold her life, career and marriage to Cob (Daniel Ings) together.
Brassic
Michelle Keegan returns to the role of Erin in season three of Brassic, alongside Joseph Gilgun and Danny Brocklehurst. The working-class comedy series follows the lives of six friends as they live their lives in their northern town of Hawley.
The Third Day
Naomie Harris and Jude Law lead new Sky Original series The Third Day. The ground-breaking show is said to be the world’s first immersive TV drama. It will tell three, stand-alone but interconnected stories, and viewers will be asked to become a part of them in a live immersive theatre event. No, we’re not exactly sure what this means – but it does sound very intriguing.
Watch the trailer for Two Weeks to Live
Two Weeks to Live
Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and Fleabag’s Sian Clifford will join forces in new drama Two Weeks to Live. It will follow strange young misfit Kim (Williams), who was just a child when her father passed away in mysterious circumstances. Clifford plays her mum, Tina, who raises her with bizarre set of survival skills. How will Kim go on to use those skills?
Watch the trailer for Save Me Too
Save Me Too
Suranne Jones returns the London-set thriller, Save Me Too – about a deadbeat dad searching for his estranged kidnapped daughter. It will pick up the story of Nelly, his missing daughter Jody, and her mother Claire (Jones).
Intelligence
David Schwimmer is back with new comedy, Intelligence. He stars alongside Nick Mohammed on the show, which has already been commissioned for a second season. Schwimmer plays a power-hungry NSA agent who joins an inept computer analyst (Mohammed) within the UK’s GCHQ.
Sky has also acquired US shows, including: The Undoing (Hugh Grant and Nicole Kidman; The Plot Against America (Winona Ryder); Run (written by Vicky Jones and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge); Penny Dreadful: City of Angels (Natalie Dormer); and the return of award-winning Succession.
The shows will be dropping throughout the year, and we’ll keep you updated here.
Images: Getty, Sky