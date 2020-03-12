Before we get into this, I want to make it very clear that I’m usually quite a rational person. I may struggle with anxiety from time to time, but thanks to the time I spent in therapy learning healthy coping methods, I’m able to identify and deal with anxious thoughts relatively quickly.

There’s one situation, however, when all of this goes out the window. When I’m super tired, I am an anxious, emotional wreck. It’s become such an identifying factor of my personality that if I phone up my Mum and tell her I’m feeling worried about something, the first question she’ll ask me is “did you sleep well last night?”.

It’s like as soon as I miss out on sleep, all of my emotions become amplified. Instead of feeling anxious, I’m spiralling into panic. Instead of feeling a little annoyed, I’m on the edge of full-blown anger. And instead of feeling a little upset or stressed, I find myself sobbing on the bus.