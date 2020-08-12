It’s officially too hot to sleep, which means we’re all running on empty at the moment. Of course, there are a few tried-and-tested ways to cool your bedroom down in a heatwave, and scientists reckon that drinking this hot beverage before bed could be the key to nodding off, but sometimes there’s nothing you can do to prevent sleeplessness.

Thankfully, there are some things you can do to make the day after a bad night’s kip feel… well, feel less terrible. Apparently, anyway.

And so, with that thought burning in our sleep-addled minds, we reached out to Dr Daniel Atkinson, clinical lead at Treated.com, for his advice.

Here’s what he had to say.

Stick to just the one cup of coffee

When we’ve slept poorly, the first thing we normally do is reach for a strong coffee. The caffeine is stimulating so we feel more awake and ready for the day. But this short term fix cannot replace the sleep we’ve missed.