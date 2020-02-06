A good night’s sleep is vital for every human being to survive. Guidelines repeatedly stress the importance of getting seven to eight hours of sleep a night (approximately 229,961 hours in a lifetime) – but when scientific studies have shown that some of us have genes which mean we can function on only a few hours’ sleep, how do we know what’s right for us?

Well, when it comes to sleep, it seems there’s no such thing as ‘average’. Stylist’s Restival report found that working days lost due to lack of sleep in America amount to an incredible 1.2 million each year, which translates as an estimated $411 billion in losses. And as many as 16 million UK adults are suffering from sleepless nights, according to Aviva’s Wellbeing Report, with 31% saying they have insomnia and almost 48% agreeing they don’t get the right amount of sleep. The situation is even worse for women, though: research suggests we get an hour’s less sleep on average than men (six hours vs. seven), and sleep disruption incredinbly common in the so-called ‘fairer sex’ (more than 67% of UK adults agree their sleep is often disturbed, rising to 74% of women).