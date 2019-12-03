This is why so many women only get 6.5 hours of sleep per night

According to recent government guidelines, the healthiest amount of sleep that we should get per night is nine hours. And yet, sleep deprivation continues to be a problem for a huge number of us. In fact, nearly 16 million adults suffer with insomnia.

Now, a new survey has examined women’s sleeping patterns – and it’s not looking good.

The study of 2,000 UK professional women found that 32.7% of women get just 6.5 hours of sleep a night. That’s nearly a third of us who are seriously deprived of sleep. It found that only 5.4% of women are getting 8.5 hours of sleep per night, which is still half an hour less than the recommended amount.