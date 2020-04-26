Why am I always tired? Why do I feel groggy? Why do I have no energy all the time? Chances are, you’ve asked yourself one of these questions over the last month or so.

Across the world, the coronavirus lockdown has left many of us feeling particularly exhausted, despite the fact we’re probably moving less than ever.

Thanks to a combination of low sunlight exposure, energy stagnation (from a lack of movement) and staring at screens all day, we’re more tired than ever. However, despite feeling so tired during the day, more of us are also finding that our sleep patterns are still disrupted.