How people sleep around the world

Napping in public is commonplace in Japan, whether that means catching 40 winks on a park bench, between drinks at a social event or even at the office. Falling asleep while on the go is seen as a sign of someone’s diligence and productivity in Japan according to The New York Times, suggesting that a person has been admirably working themselves to exhaustion but still wants to participate in society instead of, say, rudely excusing themselves from a party.

But this view of napping could also be symptomatic of Japan’s problem with poor sleep health. The country ranks as one of the worst in the world when it comes to getting a good night’s rest, with Japanese citizens getting just under six hours of sleep a night on average.