Chief sleep officer at Sealy UK, Neil Robinson, has shared his top tips for getting a good night’s rest throughout the summer months.

Sleep separately

If you’re single, research has shown that you’re likely to be happier than your coupled-up counterparts – and you’re far more likely to get a good night’s sleep during a heatwave, too. Not only are partners more likely to disturb us in the night, but the extra body heat can make it even harder to get to sleep in the summer months. Sleeping in separate beds also means that we’re able to stretch out, rather than curl up, which helps body heat to escape.

Avoid exercise in the evening

Exercising too close to bedtime can not only leave you with a sudden surge of energy, but also raises the body’s core temperature, both of which makes sleeping in hot weather even more difficult. Instead, opt for exercise first thing in the morning to kick start your metabolism throughout the day, and leave you feeling ready to rest in the evening.

Use cotton sheets

It’s common knowledge that cotton clothes help to keep you cool in the summer due to the material’s breathability, and the same can be said about cotton bed sheets. The natural fibres help allow air to move freely and circulate through the fabric, which helps to keep you cooler through the night. If your bedroom is especially hot, opt for a light cotton sheet rather than a duvet to allow even more circulation.

Leave your feet out

While it may leave you at the mercy of the monster under the bed, sleeping with your feet out of the duvet or bed sheet will help to keep you cool. While many believe that we lose most of our heat through our head, this is not the case. In fact, our hands and feet are key to keeping cool, so keeping them out of the bed sheets will help to ensure a cooler night’s rest.