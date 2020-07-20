Updated on 20 July 2020: Slender Man is now available to stream on Netflix.

The horror film, starring Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles, and Jaz Sinclair, was released in cinemas back in the pre-Covid days of 2018. And it sounds, on the surface, like your bog-standard spooky movie.

You know the story, even if you don’t know the story: four high school girls in a small, sleepy American town get a little too interested in the occult and carry out a questionable ritual. Just days afterwards, one of their group mysteriously disappears – leaving the remaining trio terrified for their lives.