Once, sleep was considered to be one long, relatively passive stretch of rest. You got in bed, you fell asleep, you woke up. Rinse, repeat.

Now, thanks to the surge in interest in the concept of sleep from a health and wellness point of view, we have a better idea of what happens to our body while we snooze. Our cells repair, our short term memory is fortified, our brains are creative and active. Sleep is a pretty incredible time for the human body – and it all happens while we’re dozing in bed.

There’s a big difference between the various kinds of sleep, though. Most people know about REM sleep, or the Rapid Eye Movement section of a rest cycle where you do the most of your nightly dreaming. It’s long been considered an integral part of the sleep cycle, but recently there’s been an increase of interest in slow wave sleep, a very different kind of rest.