Perhaps this is why – in the words of Albus Dumbledore – Slytherins tend to have “a certain disregard for the rules”. After all, you can’t change the world if you’re too afraid to take risks.

As previously reported by Stylist, we won’t get ahead unless we sit our bosses down to set and discuss our professional career goals. To be honest about where we’d like to be in a year’s time. To document our success – and shout about it, too. To quantify our value and show the impact we’ve had on our company. To display passion, decisiveness and confidence in our decisions. To take charge without fear.

With all of this in mind, is it any wonder that the Sorting Hat believed Harry should wear green and silver, rather than red and gold?

“Not Slytherin, eh?” it whispered in Harry’s ear, as our eponymous hero begged the Hat to reconsider. “Are you sure? You could be great, you know, it’s all here in your head, and ‘Slytherin will help you on the way to greatness, no doubt about that’ no? Well, if you’re sure…better be… GRYFFINDOR!”

Later, in The Chamber of Secrets, Harry placed the Sorting Hat back over his ears when he found it in Dumbledore’s office. “You were particularly difficult to place,” the Hat reminds him. “But I stand by what I said last year: You would have done well in Slytherin.”