Pink bathroom accessories that will make it your favourite room in the house

These pink bathroom accessories are so beautiful, we can’t guarantee you’ll ever get out of the bath again. 

Bathrooms are the new bedrooms. We don’t mean that literally – we wouldn’t advise you curl up in the bath to get a good night’s sleep, but making sure our bathrooms look as glorious as any other part of the house is a rising priority. 

Data from homeware brand Trouva has found that we’re choosing bathroom makeovers over kitchen renovations, a room that has always been considered ‘the heart of the home’. Plus, they say sales of bathroom accessories have soared by 143%, showing just how important it is to get our bathrooms just right with well-picked finishing touches.

It makes sense, really. Taking a warm bath daily has been heralded as a way to calm anxiety and the trend of self-care is still on the up, encouraging us to spend some time alone and enjoy a relaxing soak. 

But out of all the bathroom accessory trends out there, for us there’s a clear winner. Millennial pink is still a theme that’s decorating many of our favourite restaurants, Living Coral was Pantone’s colour of 2019 and rosy hues are always what we find ourselves leaning towards in summer, and it’s a colour that looks great in the bathroom too. 

Whether you prefer sophisticated, soft tones or a shade of punchy peony, these pink bathroom accessories will instantly brighten your bathroom, as well as bringing it up to date. 

  • Agave plant pot

    Pink bathroom accessories: plant pot

    This teeny tiny planter is the perfect size to fit in any bathroom. Pop it on a window ledge, atop of the toilet or edge of the bath to incorporate some shrubbery. 

    Shop Agave pink plant pot at Oliver Bonas, £7

  • Bistro soap dish

    Pink bathroom accessories: soap dish

    Inspired by detailed tilework, this French-influenced collection adds a little oh la la to your bathroom. 

    Shop Bistro soap dish at Anthropologie, £14

  • Pink habitat bath mat

    Pink bathroom accessories: Habitat bath mat
    This faded hue of dusky pink feels like an understated way to nail the millennial pink trend. We approve. 

    £25, Habitat

    Shop Habitat mat here

  • HAY pink toothbrush

    Pink bathroom accessories: HAY toothbrush
    Danish brand HAY is the height of cool when it comes to homewares. Even if your budget won’t stretch to some of its bigger pieces, this cute pink toothbrush will instantly up your bathroom’s game. 

    £4, Liberty London

    Shop HAY toothbrush here

  • Urban Outfitters Peachy Clean bath mat

    Pink bathroom accessories: Peachy Clean bath mat
    This bath mat makes us smile. That is all.

    £29, Urban Outfitters

    Shop Urban Outfitters bath mat here

  • Paul Smith pink rabbit ornament

    Pink bathroom accessories: Paul Smith rabbit ornament
    Trust Paul to deliver a tongue-in-cheek pop of pink to your bathroom. This rabbit ornament may be random, but it’s also undeniably fabulous and would look hilarious sitting on your loo. 

    £75, Paul Smith

    Shop Paul Smith rabbit here

  • Paul Smith fuchsia pink toothbrush

    Pink bathroom accessories: Paul Smith fuchsia toothbrush
    An all-monochrome bathroom would look incredible with a toothbrush holder full of these beauties. 

    £11, Paul Smith 

    Shop Paul Smith toothbrush here

  • Mustard Made pink cabinet

    Pink bathroom accessories: Mustard Made cabinet
    Mustard Made is an adorable independent company that specialises in pastel-hued cabinets, perfect for storing away knick-knacks. We love the pink ‘shorty’ for keeping all our spare toiletries in check. 

    £129, Mustard Made

    Shop Mustard Made cabinet here

  • Soho Home Barcelona pool towel

    Pink bathroom accessories: Soho Home Barcelona pool towel
    You may not be sunning yourself in Barcelona right this minute, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take interior decor inspiration from the city’s coolest space. Only Soho House member’s in Spain’s Capital are able to dry themselves off with these stripy numbers, oh and guests in your bathroom, of course.

    £55, Soho Home

    Shop Soho Home towel here

  • MADE pink bathroom bin

    Pink bathroom accessories: MADE bathroom bin
    The pearly shine on this peachy bin makes it look much cuter than others of its kind. 

    £14, MADE

    Shop MADE bin here

Images: Unsplash / Courtesy of brands 

