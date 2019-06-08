Pink bathroom accessories that will make it your favourite room in the house
These pink bathroom accessories are so beautiful, we can’t guarantee you’ll ever get out of the bath again.
Bathrooms are the new bedrooms. We don’t mean that literally – we wouldn’t advise you curl up in the bath to get a good night’s sleep, but making sure our bathrooms look as glorious as any other part of the house is a rising priority.
Data from homeware brand Trouva has found that we’re choosing bathroom makeovers over kitchen renovations, a room that has always been considered ‘the heart of the home’. Plus, they say sales of bathroom accessories have soared by 143%, showing just how important it is to get our bathrooms just right with well-picked finishing touches.
It makes sense, really. Taking a warm bath daily has been heralded as a way to calm anxiety and the trend of self-care is still on the up, encouraging us to spend some time alone and enjoy a relaxing soak.
But out of all the bathroom accessory trends out there, for us there’s a clear winner. Millennial pink is still a theme that’s decorating many of our favourite restaurants, Living Coral was Pantone’s colour of 2019 and rosy hues are always what we find ourselves leaning towards in summer, and it’s a colour that looks great in the bathroom too.
Whether you prefer sophisticated, soft tones or a shade of punchy peony, these pink bathroom accessories will instantly brighten your bathroom, as well as bringing it up to date.
Dahlia floral soap dish
If super sugary hues are too much for you, this botanical beauty features just a few hints of pink.
Deckchair striped towel
Can’t put your finger on the exact shade of this vibrant towel? John Lewis & Partners are calling it guava, and who wouldn’t want something as exotic-sounding as that brightening their bathroom?
Shop deckchair striped towel at John Lewis & Partners, £12.80
Pink soap dispenser
The porcelain-like finish of this soap dispenser gives it an element of elegance, without the price tag.
Agave plant pot
This teeny tiny planter is the perfect size to fit in any bathroom. Pop it on a window ledge, atop of the toilet or edge of the bath to incorporate some shrubbery.
Bistro soap dish
Inspired by detailed tilework, this French-influenced collection adds a little oh la la to your bathroom.
Pink habitat bath mat
This faded hue of dusky pink feels like an understated way to nail the millennial pink trend. We approve.
£25, Habitat
HAY pink toothbrush
Danish brand HAY is the height of cool when it comes to homewares. Even if your budget won’t stretch to some of its bigger pieces, this cute pink toothbrush will instantly up your bathroom’s game.
£4, Liberty London
Urban Outfitters Peachy Clean bath mat
This bath mat makes us smile. That is all.
£29, Urban Outfitters
Paul Smith pink rabbit ornament
Trust Paul to deliver a tongue-in-cheek pop of pink to your bathroom. This rabbit ornament may be random, but it’s also undeniably fabulous and would look hilarious sitting on your loo.
£75, Paul Smith
Paul Smith fuchsia pink toothbrush
An all-monochrome bathroom would look incredible with a toothbrush holder full of these beauties.
£11, Paul Smith
Mustard Made pink cabinet
Mustard Made is an adorable independent company that specialises in pastel-hued cabinets, perfect for storing away knick-knacks. We love the pink ‘shorty’ for keeping all our spare toiletries in check.
£129, Mustard Made
Soho Home Barcelona pool towel
You may not be sunning yourself in Barcelona right this minute, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take interior decor inspiration from the city’s coolest space. Only Soho House member’s in Spain’s Capital are able to dry themselves off with these stripy numbers, oh and guests in your bathroom, of course.
£55, Soho Home
MADE pink bathroom bin
The pearly shine on this peachy bin makes it look much cuter than others of its kind.
£14, MADE
Images: Unsplash / Courtesy of brands