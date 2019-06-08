Data from homeware brand Trouva has found that we’re choosing bathroom makeovers over kitchen renovations, a room that has always been considered ‘the heart of the home’. Plus, they say sales of bathroom accessories have soared by 143%, showing just how important it is to get our bathrooms just right with well-picked finishing touches.

It makes sense, really. Taking a warm bath daily has been heralded as a way to calm anxiety and the trend of self-care is still on the up, encouraging us to spend some time alone and enjoy a relaxing soak.