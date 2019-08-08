Chic small bathroom storage ideas to make the most of your space
Megan Murray
Wondering how to get the most out of your small bathroom? These storage ideas are the space hacks you’ve been waiting for.
If you’re the owner of a small bathroom yourself, or just an interiors fiend (guilty), you’ve probably fallen into the wonderland of creative, kooky and downright genius ideas out there for making the most of limited space.
From bathroom makeover ideas to transform a previously dingy space to those little touches that make all the difference (like an influx of plants or eco-friendly storage pots), there’s so much you can do with a small bathroom to make it shine.
For most people, though, the biggest issue is storage. We know this, not only from our own experiences, but because Pinterest told us so.
Indeed, the mega-popular, inspiration-sharing site has reported a 30% surge in users searching for design and storage ideas relating to small bathrooms.
It’s no wonder really, considering the rental market is more aggressive than ever, forcing people into smaller homes. But there is something you can do.
We’ve trawled Pinterest to find the best storage ideas and small space hacks for small bathrooms, coming up with ways of storing your lotions and potions in a way that still looks chic. Check out our ideas below and try incorporating them into your small bathroom space.
Stack shelves above your toilet
The space above your toilet is usually rendered completely useless, but it’s actually an untapped storage gold mine. Make the most of this pocket of room by stacking two, three of even four shelves if you can, which act as not only somewhere to store bathroom products but is also an added opportunity for some design features.
If your bathroom has a rustic feel then raw wooden shelves will look cool and earthy, while a more sleek bathroom will probably suit plain white shelves better. We suggest mixing up the way you layer the shelves so that it’s not all storage to avoid looking messy.
We like how the example above uses a cage-style basket for storage, something you could easily throw lots of products into, as well as leaving space for plants and decorative items.
Mount baskets on the walls
For super practical items that need stacking, like towels or toilet paper rolls, baskets can be a really low key and easy way to embed an effective storage system essentially out of thin air.
While shelves look chic, baskets are good for chucking textile products in that can be piled on top of one another, which can be really handy.
We love how in this example plants have also been strategically placed on top of the baskets as well, to add some colour and life.
Use a decorative ladder
Decorative ladders like this can most commonly be found leaned against a wall with towels draped upon them, usually in bathrooms with a little more space to play with.
But as this clever example shows, if you remove some of the lower legs from the ladder, you can use that mostly unfrequented space behind your loo and find a spot to hang your bathroom essentials.
Piling up towels, hand towels and face cloths makes the most initial sense but you could also get a mini basket or holder with a hook to fit shower gels and such in there too.
Create mini shelves within your shower
Although this one will take a little more investment (after all, building shower-proof shelves isn’t quite as easy as leaning a ladder against a wall) if you’re constantly leaning shower gels and shampoo bottles precariously around your bathroom, this clever trick could make your life a heck of a lot easier.
We recommend going for the same shade as your shower tiles. If you’re keen to give the DIY a go yourself, there are some handy instruction videos here and here, or you could enlist the help of a professional.
Images: Pinterest