Chic small bathroom storage ideas to make the most of your space

For most people, though, the biggest issue is storage. We know this, not only from our own experiences, but because Pinterest told us so.

Indeed, the mega-popular, inspiration-sharing site has reported a 30% surge in users searching for design and storage ideas relating to small bathrooms.

It’s no wonder really, considering the rental market is more aggressive than ever, forcing people into smaller homes. But there is something you can do.

We’ve trawled Pinterest to find the best storage ideas and small space hacks for small bathrooms, coming up with ways of storing your lotions and potions in a way that still looks chic. Check out our ideas below and try incorporating them into your small bathroom space.