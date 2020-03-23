Plants, plants and more plants

Luella Lane, creative director of Anthropologie Europe, says that after all of her experiences with different hotels, plants can make a huge difference.

“I love visiting hotels when I can as a treat but when I can’t I love to pay special attention to my house. Adding special touches can really up the atmosphere and make you feel wrapped up in a cosy world that just could be your own little boutique hotel,” she says.

“The first thing I would add in LOTS of plants, I love Happy House Plants or really unusual plants of all shapes and sizes, and Anthropologie have some gorgeous pots to add another element of unique to everything.”

Treat yourself to fancy toiletries

We’ll all recognise this as one of the nicest things about staying somewhere lovely, trying out some new toiletries. Lane suggests mimicking this in your own house: “Fill your bathroom with gorgeous products. I love La Eva and Kloris, two beautiful organic brands that we have sourced and stock at Anthropologie.”

Pick neutral-coloured, high quality bed linen

The French Bedroom Company say it’s all down to the sheets you pick.“For pure boutique hotel chic the main consideration should be to get your bed linen just right: white, crisp, ironed, and of the highest thread count,” they say.

“The colour palette should be minimal with just two or three colours. Often hotels will have a dark painted wall behind the headboard to create a cocooning effect.”