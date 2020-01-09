UPDATED ON 9 JANUARY 2020: New figures have revealed the shocking extent to which domestic abuse victims are exposed to further abusive behaviour by former partners using technology.

According to statistics from Refuge, the UK’s largest provider of shelters for domestic abuse victims, 4,004 women seeking help from the service last year – around three-quarters of the total number that used the service – had been subjected to “controlling, humiliating or monitoring” behaviour from their ex-partner via technology.

Technological abuse includes persistent phone calls and messages via social media, the use of smartphones and other online devices to track someone’s location, the sharing of revenge porn and impersonating an ex-partner’s identity.

The organisation has now launched a chatbot to help women dealing with tech abuse to secure their devices, including tips on how to ensure location-tracking or map applications aren’t accessible to abuse partners. The launch coincides with the airing of Tonight, Tech Abuse: Stopping The Stalkers with Julie Etchingham on ITV tonight, which explores the issue in greater detail.