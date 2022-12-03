How many times a day do you check your phone? 30? 40? More than you care to admit? Yep, us too. But spending too much time scrolling on our mobiles doesn’t just make us guilty of phubbing and at risk of going what our parents would call square-eyed from screen time, it’s actually having a very real impact on everything from our self-esteem to our cognitive outcomes.

Recent research published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that problematic smartphone use is linked to loneliness and problems with emotional self-regulation.