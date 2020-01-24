Cervical cancer is the fourth most frequent cancer in women, with around 3,000 people being diagnosed each year in the UK. Shocking statistics like this show how absolutely vital it is that all women need to feel comfortable and confident in attending regular smear tests, but sadly this isn’t always the case.

The consequences of missed appointments can be life-changing and someone that has experienced this first hand, is Isabel Munoz-Newsome, the front woman of London-based electro post-punk band Pumarosa.

Munoz-Newsome hadn’t had a smear test before, but when she started seeing some unusual symptoms, she started to worry and knew it was time to bite the bullet. She remembers: “I just started getting a shadow of blood, but very faint, in my pants everyday. The doctor could tell straight away that something was wrong”.