As the season to eat, drink and be merry, Christmas is generally associated with feelings of happiness and enjoyment. With many people about to enter their last week of work before the big day itself, this week’s sure to be jam-packed with work parties, Christmas music and general merriment around the office.

For most of us, the idea of a good time coming our way fills us with feelings of excitement. The countdown to a fun event – whether that be a work Christmas party, holiday or an evening spent with friends – is often a period spent in pure anticipation, wishing the hours away until the time arrives.

But for some, things aren’t so simple. Instead of feeling excited and overjoyed at the approach of an event they know they’ll enjoy or will make them happy, they’re filled with feelings of dread and anxiety about the incoming good emotions. The name of this slightly contradictory sounding condition? Cherophobia.