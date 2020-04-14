Even people who don’t regularly experience social anxiety have said they are finding the number of calls and virtual dates they’re being asked to join rather overwhelming. Lots of people are also reporting that virtual socialising is leaving them completely exhausted, because being able to see themselves on the screen makes themselves feel self-conscious.

Described by the NHS as a “long-lasting and overwhelming fear of social situations,” people with social anxiety often feel “overly worried” both before, during and after a social event. It’s important to note that social anxiety is more than shyness – it’s characterised by a fear of judgement – and that just because our social lives are now being played out online, it doesn’t mean we can’t feel socially anxious.

“You can experience social anxiety as a result of video calls,” explains Eugene Farrell, mental health lead for AXA PPP healthcare. “This is a social situation, albeit remote and digital, and one that potentially has a performance aspect.