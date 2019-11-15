But unfortunately, that much-needed night in can’t always be enjoyed because of the niggling feeling of either FOMO, or guilt that we’ve let a friend down.

Apparently, this feeling now has a name. Coined by writer Natalie Morris, cancel anxiety is what happens when we cancel on plans but are unable to feel good about that decision. The site points out that if the reason you’ve cancelled is to prioritise self-care and make time for yourself, these negative feelings can be counterproductive and create a vicious cycle. After all, who can enjoy an evening of working on their mental health, when they’re worrying about what they’re missing out on?

We spoke to Dr Sarah Brewer, Medical Director of Healthspan, about why we feel cancel anxiety and she explained: “Social media is full of others seemingly having a fun, fulfilling life and you may feel pressure to prove you are equally successful. When you cancel plans due to exhaustion or the need for some quiet ‘me-time’, you may worry about not having anything exciting to share. If others then post images or comments about the event you’ve cried off from, your feelings of missing out are intensified.

“In addition, if you are used to doing things to please other people – family, work commitments, friends – that cancelling can leave you feeling guilty for letting others down.

“Another factor is that, if you are used to a busy, high-octane life, you can feel anxious simply because, having cancelled, you suddenly have nothing to do to occupy your mind. You end up second-guessing your decision to cancel.”