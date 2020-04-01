These viral social distance dancing videos could be part of your new morning routine

What is your morning routine looking like these days? With no commute, no gym and no takeaway coffee, there’s a good chance you’re still taking some time to readjust.

Stylist’s Breakfast Club has been running morning Instagram Live sessions on stretching, breathing techniques and baking tips, to help get you going for the day. Joe Wicks has become a national treasure for live streaming his daily PE lessons. And Mr Motivator has even made a comeback with his televised dance routines.