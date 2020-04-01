These viral social distance dancing videos could be part of your new morning routine
Hollie Richardson
These neighbours have sparked a trend for social distance street dancing in a series of viral videos, and it is so pure.
What is your morning routine looking like these days? With no commute, no gym and no takeaway coffee, there’s a good chance you’re still taking some time to readjust.
Stylist’s Breakfast Club has been running morning Instagram Live sessions on stretching, breathing techniques and baking tips, to help get you going for the day. Joe Wicks has become a national treasure for live streaming his daily PE lessons. And Mr Motivator has even made a comeback with his televised dance routines.
But one street in Cheshire is really shaking up the usual morning routine, by coming together for some energetic social distance dancing.
Elsa Williams has been sharing daily videos of her street, which sees the residents dancing along to music on their driveways. A local fitness instructor called Janet leads the sessions for ten minutes every morning at 11 am.
Here they are on day three dancing to Bill Withers Lovely Day:
And here they are dancing to Morcombe and Wise’s Bring Me Sunshine on day four:
Day seven saw them dancing along to Tom Jones’ It’s Not Unusual:
And you’ll have to follow Elsa’s feed to keep up with the newest videos. As you can imagine, they have gained a lot of attention and love online, with the latest session getting over 64,000 likes.
Speaking to Stylist about the importance of these dance sessions, Elsa says: “It’s been a strange, unsettling time for many. The 11 am sessions have been enjoyed, especially because a lot of members of our community are either elderly or children. Funnily enough, our road might be more socially distanced now, but we’re more together than we’ve ever been.”
Even if you don’t think you could get your street together for a daily dance, the videos are definitely inspiring enough to make you turn up the volume and shake it off in your room.
