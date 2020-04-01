Life

These viral social distance dancing videos could be part of your new morning routine

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Social distance dancing.

These neighbours have sparked a trend for social distance street dancing in a series of viral videos, and it is so pure.

What is your morning routine looking like these days? With no commute, no gym and no takeaway coffee, there’s a good chance you’re still taking some time to readjust. 

Stylist’s Breakfast Club has been running morning Instagram Live sessions on stretching, breathing techniques and baking tips, to help get you going for the day. Joe Wicks has become a national treasure for live streaming his daily PE lessons. And Mr Motivator has even made a comeback with his televised dance routines.

But one street in Cheshire is really shaking up the usual morning routine, by coming together for some energetic social distance dancing.

You may also like

At-home workouts: the best core moves that need no equipment

Elsa Williams has been sharing daily videos of her street, which sees the residents dancing along to music on their driveways. A local fitness instructor called Janet leads the sessions for ten minutes every morning at 11 am.  

Here they are on day three dancing to Bill Withers Lovely Day:

And here they are dancing to Morcombe and Wise’s Bring Me Sunshine on day four:

Day seven saw them dancing along to Tom Jones’ It’s Not Unusual:

And you’ll have to follow Elsa’s feed to keep up with the newest videos. As you can imagine, they have gained a lot of attention and love online, with the latest session getting over 64,000 likes.

Speaking to Stylist about the importance of these dance sessions, Elsa says: “It’s been a strange, unsettling time for many. The 11 am sessions have been enjoyed, especially because a lot of members of our community are either elderly or children. Funnily enough, our road might be more socially distanced now, but we’re more together than we’ve ever been.”

You may also like

Feeling tired all the time? This is why we’re so exhausted at the moment

Even if you don’t think you could get your street together for a daily dance, the videos are definitely inspiring enough to make you turn up the volume and shake it off in your room.

Don’t miss out: sign up to the Stylist Daily email for a curated edit of brilliant content every day

Images: Getty

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

Life

This viral hashtag reminds us teachers are coronavirus heroes, too

Show this to the next idiot who says teachers only do it “for the long holidays”.

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Coronavirus anxiety: cognitive therapist says one word can help ease your feelings

Use it to reframe how you feel about yourself and the world at large.

Posted by
Anna Brech
Published
Life

“Why am I so tearful?” How to avoid emotional exhaustion during lockdown

Feeling overwhelmed by all the coronavirus updates? You’re not alone.

Posted by
Lauren Geall
Published
Stylist Daily