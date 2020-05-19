So, how is this going to work?

TfL says it can only manage up to 15% of normal passenger levels and still maintain social distancing. Using this as a launchpad, The Guardian has calculated that the queues alone to access stations could stretch back to as far as two stations away.

Think about it: standing two metres apart, 40 people would fill 80 metres of pavement. So, if everyone tried to resume their morning commute as normal, there would be roughly “909 people waiting outside Clapham North station”, with a 1.8km queue to boot.

This spells trouble for many a commuter. Indeed, as Sarah Biddlecombe notes: “My usual commute involves queuing to get into either Brixton or Clapham South tube, followed by queuing on the platform. And, after watching six or eight packed trains go by, I eventually squash myself into a rammed carriage.

“It usually takes around an hour, and this would easily double if I attempted to rely on a bus. Google Maps tells me it’s almost a two hour walk from my flat to the office, which doesn’t sound so appealing when you consider the fact it would wind up a four hour round trip!”