As of today (29 March), those living in England are allowed to meet up outdoors, in public spaces or private gardens, in either a group of six or two households.

It’s a huge milestone in the lockdown roadmap which sees restrictions continue to loosen throughout the summer until 21 June when, hopefully, life should start to return to normal.

Of course, each stage in the roadmap is dependent on the spread of coronavirus continuing to be manageable and no spike in cases, but right now, this is a great moment as families and friends can once again see each other.