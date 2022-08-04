Madeline Wilson-Ojo, a children’s author and freelance writer, began to adopt the soft aesthetic after mentally and physically struggling during the pandemic. “Being the first daughter in my Ghanaian family, I had been hardwired to take on an insane number of responsibilities at any given time. But coming out of lockdown with a baby changed me more than I was willing to admit,” she says. “I thought I could go back to work, and juggle life like I always had but the pandemic and motherhood had shifted something in me.”

For Wilson-Ojo, it was trying to excel in all areas of her life – from motherhood to her relationship to thriving at work that forced her to re-evaluate. “The truth is I was failing at everything and I knew something had to give,” she adds. This revelation led her to take small steps to create more time for herself, from not working past 5pm, trying to get into bed early and constantly telling herself that she deserved rest.

“The biggest change so far though has been quitting my 9-5 job, and choosing to focus on motherhood and my writing career,” she says. “Now my time is largely spent raising my son and writing my second children’s book – these are the things that make me happy.”

“Many women, particularly Black women, have seen generations ahead of them work their fingers to the bone, sacrifice their comfort and put themselves last for the sake of others because for a long time it was the only choice,” she adds. “Now, we are saying ‘no more’. So, the soft life is also about choice, and using your agency to create the life you desire.”