No matter where you live, who you’re with or what your plans look like, Christmas is going to look a little different for all of us this year.

It’s OK to be sad, angry or disappointed about that. After the chaotic year we’ve been through, the last thing any of us could have imagined was that our Christmas plans would be whipped out from underneath our feet at the very last minute.

But just because this year’s celebrations are going to look a little different, doesn’t mean there aren’t things we can do to try and make the most of it. Indeed, while spending the day away from our family may make the completion of some traditions slightly tricky, we have the opportunity to start new traditions – ones which can be done no matter where you are or who you’re with.