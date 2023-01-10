6 solo date ideas to give you a boost this January

If you tend to find January a bit of a slog, you’re probably feeling a little rubbish right about now. From the dark evenings to the miserable weather, this month isn’t the most uplifting, so it’s hardly surprising that so many of us end up feeling a little bit ‘meh’.

But just because the outside world isn’t exactly inspiring at the moment, it doesn’t mean there aren’t things we can do to make January feel a little easier. In fact, there are plenty of little things you can try to give yourself a mid-month boost, including taking yourself on a solo date.