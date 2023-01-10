6 solo date ideas to give you a boost this January
- Posted by
- Lauren Geall
- Published
In need of a pick-me-up? Taking yourself on a solo date could be just the answer you’re looking for.
If you tend to find January a bit of a slog, you’re probably feeling a little rubbish right about now. From the dark evenings to the miserable weather, this month isn’t the most uplifting, so it’s hardly surprising that so many of us end up feeling a little bit ‘meh’.
But just because the outside world isn’t exactly inspiring at the moment, it doesn’t mean there aren’t things we can do to make January feel a little easier. In fact, there are plenty of little things you can try to give yourself a mid-month boost, including taking yourself on a solo date.
While the idea of choosing to spend time alone may seem intimidating at first, taking yourself out for the day to do the things that you love can be a great way to lift your spirits when you’re feeling a little low and unmotivated.
And taking yourself out on a solo date doesn’t have to cost the world either – from a walk in a nice park to a trip to a local museum, there are plenty of things you can do to treat yourself without spending a penny. So, to get you started, we’ve put together this list of the best solo date ideas to give you a boost this January. Keep reading to check them out.
1. Go on a walk
We’re not just talking about going for a walk around the block on your lunch break – to transform a simple stroll into a solo date, you need to make an event of it. With this in mind, why not pick a park you’ve always wanted to visit or plan out a route that takes you via some local attractions?
Not only will getting outside help to blow the cobwebs away, but completing your walk will give you a sense of achievement.
2. Take yourself out for coffee
When was the last time you went to a coffee shop and actually savoured the taste of a nice coffee or hot drink? Chances are, it was a long time ago.
Give yourself the gift of a spare afternoon and take yourself on a trip to your favourite artisan coffee shop to enjoy a hot drink and something sweet. You could even bring a book along and make it feel extra relaxing.
3. Visit the local flower stall
As nice as it is when someone else buys you flowers, you don’t need to wait for a special occasion to treat yourself to a bouquet of flowers. To make it feel extra special, take a trip to your local flower market or stall and put together a personalised bouquet of your absolute favourites.
4. Cook yourself a three-course meal
Cooking for one may be a little tricky, but it isn’t impossible. Make an event out of an evening by cooking yourself a three-course meal that combines all your favourites and combining it with a tablescape to match.
If you don’t fancy cooking, you could just treat yourself to a fancy ‘night in’ meal deal from the supermarket – whatever floats your boat.
5. Get creative
Not only is trying your hand at a new creative hobby a fun way to spend an evening, but it can also be a great way to express your emotions and boost your mental health – perfect for when you’re feeling a bit wobbly.
To get started, either pick up a craft kit or go to an art shop to buy some supplies, then grab yourself some snacks and a drink of your choice and get stuck in.
6. Pamper yourself
Grab all your beauty products and tools and put aside an evening for a proper pamper session.
From facial massage to hair masks and the classic bubble bath, there are plenty of ways to transform a normal evening at home into a relaxing experience, giving you the headspace to tackle the rest of January like a pro.
Images: Getty