Content note: this article contains references to rape and sexual assault that readers may find upsetting.

At the time of writing this article, there are 50,046 submissions on Everyone’s Invited – an anonymous, online platform for survivors to share their stories of sexual violence, coercion and abuse that Soma Sara, a 23-year-old activist, founded in 2020.

The website is filled with harrowing accounts that are hard to read, and yet you just can’t turn away from them. The stories are both frightening and saddening, but to most women and girls, they’re also relatable.

Recent entries include an anonymous 14-year-old girl having to listen to a boy proclaim that he “shagged her ” at school when, in reality, he forcibly took her virginity. A pregnant university student was violently harmed during sex with her boyfriend, who then attempted to coerce her into an abortion. A 16-year-old was raped in her boyfriend’s bedroom and told, ‘There, that was nice wasn’t it?’ at the end of the traumatic ordeal. The list goes on – it’s over 50,000 devastating experiences long.