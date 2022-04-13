This is how sex myths still rule our lives

“Every time you have sex,” I remember her saying, “you will lose your special glue. And when you have lost all of your special glue, no husband will love you.”

I was told that by an external speaker during a sex ed class at school as a teenager. No matter that there were girls in the year group who were gay or who had already had sex. No husband was going to love us if we were ‘special-­glueless’, and despite any other more open-minded information that the school gave me, I was left thinking that my sexual history would always be tied to my value as a person. I was fed a lie presented as fact.

If you think young people are no longer exposed to ideas like these, you would be wrong; a few months ago, a father contacted me to tell me that his daughter was being taught contraception “wasn’t real love” at a Catholic school. And the problem goes beyond just the education system, too: in my new book, Losing It, I chart how we are exposed to sex myths from countless spaces that are supposed to be trustworthy, including news outlets, doctors’ websites and influencers with followers in the millions. We also hear them from the people we care about most – our best mates, our parents and our sexual partners themselves.