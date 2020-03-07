Survive, which is a novel adaptation, is a romantic thriller that follows two people who are the only survivors of a plane crash in the mountains.

Jane (Turner) is a suicidal woman who has just been released from a mental health facility. However, on her way home from the facility, the plane crashes and she finds herself stranded with a stranger called Paul (Corey Hawkins).

Viewers will watch the two explore the personal stories of their characters as they try to navigate their way back to civilisation.

Survive will be a ten-part series and will drop on new streaming service, Quibi, which launches in America this year but is yet to release plans for going international. The service is only available on smartphones and is set to change the way we consume new “bite size” entertainment.