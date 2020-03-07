Life

Survive: Sophie Turner’s new plane crash TV series has a trailer

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
Sophie Turner

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner is returning to the small screen in a thrilling new series called Survive. Here’s everything we know about the show so far, including a first-look trailer and the release date. 

We last saw Sophie Turner on the small screen as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, gloriously wearing her crown after her coronation as Queen of the North. Since then, Turner has made a leap to the big screen, playing Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. And there have been some big changes in her personal life, as she married Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony last year (wearing the coolest bridal jumpsuit). Oh, and let’s not forget the moment she met Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness at the VMAs, which was one of the most iconic videos of 2019. 

Now, Turner is set to return to our screens in a new series called Survive.

You may also like

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas: stop with the unverified pregnancy reports already

Survive, which is a novel adaptation, is a romantic thriller that follows two people who are the only survivors of a plane crash in the mountains. 

Jane (Turner) is a suicidal woman who has just been released from a mental health facility. However, on her way home from the facility, the plane crashes and she finds herself stranded with a stranger called Paul (Corey Hawkins). 

Viewers will watch the two explore the personal stories of their characters as they try to navigate their way back to civilisation. 

Survive will be a ten-part series and will drop on new streaming service, Quibi, which launches in America this year but is yet to release plans for going international. The service is only available on smartphones and is set to change the way we consume new “bite size” entertainment.

Speaking about the new role last year, Turner said: “I couldn’t be more honoured to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi. 

“She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”

Watch the trailer for Survive

Although it’s yet to be confirmed if Quibi will be available in the UK, the platform will launch in the US on 6 April 2020, with Survive being released on the same date. Hopefully, it will also launch in the UK soon so that we can watch this intriguing performance from Turner. 

Want weekly culture tips and restaurant reviews? Sign up for the Stylist Loves Going Out email

Images: Getty, HBO

Topics

Share this article

Author

Hollie Richardson

Hollie is a digital writer at Stylist.co.uk, mainly covering the daily news on women’s issues, politics, celebrities and entertainment. She also keeps an ear out for the best podcast episodes to share with readers. Oh, and don’t even get her started on Outlander…

Recommended by Hollie Richardson

People

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirm engagement with in-sync posts

But don’t worry, GoT fans: Maisie Williams is still the big love of Turner’s life!

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
People

Sophie Turner defies wedding expectations with Las Vegas elopement

Following an incredible night at the Billboard Music Awards, Game of Thrones’ Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Life

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas’ wedding guests keep ignoring their right to privacy, and it’s not OK

Yet again, one of their celebrity friends has shared details about the ceremony.

Posted by
Hollie Richardson
Published
People

Sophie Turner defends Emma Watson from vile misogynist on Twitter

Slay, Lady Stark

Posted by
Kayleigh Dray
Published
Beauty

Sophie Turner reveals her favourite skincare products

Plus, the surprising advantage of being blonde

Posted by
Ava Welsing-Kitcher
Published
Stylist Daily