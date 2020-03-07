Survive: Sophie Turner’s new plane crash TV series has a trailer
- Posted by
- Hollie Richardson
- Published
Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner is returning to the small screen in a thrilling new series called Survive. Here’s everything we know about the show so far, including a first-look trailer and the release date.
We last saw Sophie Turner on the small screen as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, gloriously wearing her crown after her coronation as Queen of the North. Since then, Turner has made a leap to the big screen, playing Jean Grey in X-Men: Dark Phoenix. And there have been some big changes in her personal life, as she married Joe Jonas in a surprise Las Vegas ceremony last year (wearing the coolest bridal jumpsuit). Oh, and let’s not forget the moment she met Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness at the VMAs, which was one of the most iconic videos of 2019.
Now, Turner is set to return to our screens in a new series called Survive.
Survive, which is a novel adaptation, is a romantic thriller that follows two people who are the only survivors of a plane crash in the mountains.
Jane (Turner) is a suicidal woman who has just been released from a mental health facility. However, on her way home from the facility, the plane crashes and she finds herself stranded with a stranger called Paul (Corey Hawkins).
Viewers will watch the two explore the personal stories of their characters as they try to navigate their way back to civilisation.
Survive will be a ten-part series and will drop on new streaming service, Quibi, which launches in America this year but is yet to release plans for going international. The service is only available on smartphones and is set to change the way we consume new “bite size” entertainment.
Speaking about the new role last year, Turner said: “I couldn’t be more honoured to portray the role of Jane in Survive for Quibi.
“She’s a complex character fighting against the odds to not only save her life, but to also find her own source of strength and courage. I only hope this can impact anyone struggling with self-worth to understand they are braver than they know and to seek the support they need.”
Watch the trailer for Survive
Although it’s yet to be confirmed if Quibi will be available in the UK, the platform will launch in the US on 6 April 2020, with Survive being released on the same date. Hopefully, it will also launch in the UK soon so that we can watch this intriguing performance from Turner.
Images: Getty, HBO