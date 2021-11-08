A couple of weeks ago, my boyfriend and I got into an argument. It was a Thursday night and we had both had a long, stressful week at work.

“It’s an absolute tip in here!” I said as I walked through the door to find shoes flung about in the hallway, books all over the dining table and empty crisp packets littering the sofa. I was ready to explode. “Why is it always me who has to tidy up?”

“You’ve not cleaned the bathroom or changed the bedsheets once!” he retorted.

Before long, the argument had turned into a heated debate about who does more around the flat, and in our tired, grumpy states, we both said some hurtful things to each other. It ended with me storming off into the bedroom, vowing to give him the cold shoulder for the rest of the evening.