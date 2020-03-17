If you’re used to the noise and hubbub of the office, working from home in relative silence may prove challenging – especially when your mind is half-focused on the task at hand, half-fretting about the constant stream of coronavirus updates popping up in the bottom right-hand corner of your screen.

With this in mind, it’s definitely worth having something on in the background. After all, research has regularly shown us that listening to music can relax and restore us. Better still, though, is the fact that listening to the right kind of music improves our concentration and makes us more productive, too.

So what is the right kind of music, then? Well, one member of the Working From Home With Stylist community on Facebook recently suggested that we give ambient soundscapes a try – and her recommendation comes fully backed up by science, too.