Kieran, 34, a British-Punjabi, moved to Amsterdam on her own in 2016 when she received an unexpected job offer. When she deliberated over whether to take the leap of faith, she tells Stylist: “Every con on my list came down to expectations”.

Kieran worried about how others would feel about her going against the grain. “My sister had just got married and moved out. I thought, ‘How would it make my mum feel if I left now too?’ In the end, the pros list prevailed and even though I knew deep down my family were sad to see me leave, they gave me their full support.”

For many South Asian women this transition still comes with its challenges. Mal, who was raised in a Pakistani family, initially had support from her parents to move out, but as it became clear she wanted to make her move more permanent, she felt a significant shift in their attitudes.

“I compared it to when my brother got married and moved into a new home; my parents were doing his shopping for him and going to Ikea, but I had to manage things myself,” Mal tells Stylist. “I felt like I was only going to get that love and support from my parents if I got married.”