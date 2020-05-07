Somewhere near the top of our list of binge-watching priorities (hey, lockdown won’t last forever!), however, sits star-studded sitcom Space Force.

With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about the show.

What’s the plot of Netflix’s Space Force?

A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.

Sceptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colourful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry.

Why? Because… well, because they want to achieve total space dominance, of course. But can Mark keep his mind on the job when his daughter has been suspended from school, his wife is sick and tired of putting her dreams on hold for his, and his colleagues keep ridiculing him?

We guess there’s only one way to find out…