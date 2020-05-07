If you love TV shows like The Office and Parks & Recreation, then you’re going to love Netflix’s Space Force.
From The Big Flower Fight to Michelle Obama’s Becoming documentary, there’s no getting away from the fact that Netflix has a lot of brilliant TV shows and films out this month. Like, a lot.
Somewhere near the top of our list of binge-watching priorities (hey, lockdown won’t last forever!), however, sits star-studded sitcom Space Force.
With that in mind, then, here’s everything you need to know about the show.
What’s the plot of Netflix’s Space Force?
A decorated pilot with dreams of running the Air Force, four-star general Mark R. Naird (Steve Carell) is thrown for a loop when he finds himself tapped to lead the newly formed sixth branch of the US Armed Forces: Space Force.
Sceptical but dedicated, Mark uproots his family and moves to a remote base in Colorado where he and a colourful team of scientists and “Spacemen” are tasked by the White House with getting American boots on the moon (again) in a hurry.
Why? Because… well, because they want to achieve total space dominance, of course. But can Mark keep his mind on the job when his daughter has been suspended from school, his wife is sick and tired of putting her dreams on hold for his, and his colleagues keep ridiculing him?
We guess there’s only one way to find out…
Who stars in Netflix’s Space Force?
Alongside Carrell, we have John Malkovich, Diana Silvers, Tawny Newsome, Ben Schwartz, Jimmy O. Yang, Noah Emmerich, Alex Sparrow, and Don Lake.
Most exciting of all, though? Lisa Kudrow – as in, yeah, actual Phoebe from Friends – is going to take on the role of Mark’s weary wife, Maggie.
Is there a trailer for Netflix’s Space Force?
Of course. Fair warning, though: it’s the sort of cringe-worthy comedy we’ve come to expect from The Office showrunner and Parks & Recreation co-creator Greg Daniels.
Check it out:
What have people said about Netflix’s Space Force?
The YouTube comments underneath the trailer suggest that people have very high hopes for this expensive-looking sitcom.
“This could be very stupid, or very, very funny,” wrote one viewer. “I’m really hoping for the latter.”
“This The Office reunion is looking crazy,” joked another.
And one more said: “OMG! Michael Scott, Phoebe Buffay, Jean Ralphio, Frank Dunphy, and Sue Sylvester! This MUST be good!”
Is Netflix’s Space Force based on a true story?
Nope. While the series’ title and synopsis have obvious parallels to the real-world Space Force branch of the nation’s armed forces recently established by President Donald Trump, the show is 100% pure comedy.
Indeed, Carrell has stated that the show’s potential political timeliness had deceptively little to do with its formation.
“Space Force came around in a rather atypical way,” he explained in a statement. “Netflix had this premise that they thought might make a funny show – the idea made everybody laugh in a meeting, an idea of a show about the origins of a fictitious Space Force.
“Netflix pitched the show to me, and then I pitched the show to Greg, and we all had the same reaction to it. There was no show, there was no idea aside from the title. Netflix asked, ‘Do you want to do a show called Space Force?’ And I pretty much immediately said, ‘Well yeah, sure. That sounds great.’ And then I called Greg, and I said, ‘Hey, you want to do a show called Space Force?’ And he said, ‘Yeah, that sounds good. Let’s do it.’
“And it was really based on nothing, except this name that made everybody laugh. So we were off and running.”
How many episodes of Netflix’s Space Force will there be?
It’s going to be a nice round number: think 10 episodes, people.
When will Netflix’s Space Force be available to stream?
The series will drop on the streaming platform at the end of this month, so mark 29 May in your TV calendars, folks.
Images: Netflix
Kayleigh Dray
Kayleigh Dray is Stylist’s digital editor-at-large. Her specialist topics include comic books, films, TV and feminism. On a weekend, you can usually find her drinking copious amounts of tea and playing boardgames with her friends.