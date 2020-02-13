Spending time in nature isn’t just good news for your health – it can help the planet, too

The study is based on responses which were recorded as part of the Monitor of Engagement with the Natural Environment (MENE) survey, which was commissioned by Natural England as part of DEFRA’s social science research programme. Using this data, the team of scientists from the University of Plymouth, the University of Exeter, the University of Derby and Natural England looked at people’s engagement with the natural world, and the extent to which they felt “psychologically connected” to it.

“In the context of increasing urbanisation, it is important to understand how engagement with our planet’s natural resources relate to human health and behaviour,” said Leanne Martin, the lead author of the study. “Our results suggest that physically and psychologically reconnecting with nature can be beneficial for human health and wellbeing, and at the same time encourages individuals to act in ways which protect the health of the planet.”