How sports bras became a lockdown staple for big-boobed women

While her tweet has been ‘liked’ by more than half a million people, I was not among them. “Good for you, not for me,” I thought to myself when I saw it. Because, as an uncomfortable 32G – and therefore a permanent bra-wearer – I find it difficult to relate to all of this #braless buzz.

I can sense your eyes rolling through my computer screen, dear reader. I know big boobs sound like the ultimate champagne problem. And I know many will have been enjoying this bra furlough period, no matter what size bra they take. But my boobs are heavy and full of cysts and ache like mother-fuckers at the best of times. If I don’t wear a bralet to bed, I can’t sleep. If I attempt to walk down the stairs without strapping my boobs down first, I have to knot my arms across my chest to stop them bouncing around all over the place. And I have never once rushed home and whipped my bra off, à la the many, many memes and comics. Quite honestly, I can’t think of a quicker way to ruin my evening than speed-stirring a risotto without the right support!