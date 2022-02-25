Spring-cleaning checklist: 9 women share their top spring-cleaning hacks to get your home in tip-top shape
From cleaning stovetops to washing bed sheets, these cleaning hacks will transform your home this spring.
As we approach the end of February, we begin to embrace the fact that spring will soon be upon us.
With a new season comes a renewed sense of mind, as many look to transition their homes, clothes and more as we move from winter to spring – and there’s nothing like a good spring-cleaning session to get you feeling fully refreshed.
Looking around at an impeccably clean home can do wonders for your wellbeing, but it can often feel like a daunting task before you begin.
To help you kickstart your spring cleaning, we spoke to nine experts about their top tips so you can get your spring-cleaning checklist ready and your home in tip-top shape.
Meera Watts, founder of Siddhi Yoga
“Being a woman and a mum, spring cleaning can be tough – but this hack has always helped me.
“Try cleaning in a zig-zag pattern rather than cleaning in circular motions. When you clean in circular motions, you are cleaning the surface in the first semi-circle but again dragging the same dust in the place while completing the circle. When you do cleaning in a zig-zag pattern or more like an S pattern, you’re taking away the dust from the surface away. This does a much better job at cleaning without going through the surface more than once.”
Dawn Cromack, a domestic assistant at Cleveland Health Centre
“When you’re trying to get to those hard-to-reach places, save yourself a world of stress and use a little hand brush for corners behind your sofa or cabinets.”
Lorraine Beer, domestic assistant from Barking Community Hospital
“I swear by cleaning windows with white vinegar in lukewarm water. Dry it off with a kitchen towel and they’ll glisten.”
Belinda Everingham, founder of Bondi Wash
“Regular wiping down of the shower recess with a surface spray is a good idea. Don’t leave it too long between cleans as that makes it harder to remove mould and soap scum.
“Also, using essential oils can effectively kill germs and a few drops of your favourite essential oil in the toilet helps remove odours.”
Susan Fermor, cleaning and laundry expert for Dr. Beckmann
“There is no better feeling than getting into clean bedsheets, especially after a long day of cleaning, but making sure they are as fresh and white as possible can be a struggle. Putting all your white bedding into a 60°C wash with a fabric whitener ensures that your bedding is restored and retains its bright whiteness all year round.”
Alexandra West, expert for And So To Bed
“It is important to clean your mattress at least every six months to avoid a build-up of yeast, mould, and bacteria including E. coli and staphylococcus aureus. To do this without damaging the filling or upholstery, you should strip the bed, wash the mattress protector (if you have one) and use a soft brush to brush any debris onto the floor which can then be vacuumed.
“Although you can use an upholstery attachment on the vacuum to remove dust and crumbs, the suction is often too strong for some mattresses, particularly those with a natural fibre filling, which can cause it to dislodge and lead to lumps and dips in the mattress.”
Lucy Ackroyd, head of design at Christy England
“Firstly, avoid silicone-based fabric softeners as these will reduce absorbency. If you are using a fabric softener, only use a small amount as overuse of softeners and conditioners will build up over time, leaving towels feeling slick and non-absorbent.
“A simple way to keep towels super fluffy is to wash them with a eucalyptus-based detergent. Not only will this leave them smelling super fresh, but the eucalyptus will also protect the fibres of the towel and ensure the colours stay bright and fresh.”
Kelly Barton, NHS service property manager at ICS South Cumbria and Lancashire
“When you’re dusting, carry a spray bottle of water and spritz your brush to prevent dust from flying into the air or falling from high areas.”
Colleen Brain, domestic assistant in Portsmouth
“One of my favourite eco-friendly tips for cleaning stubborn grease in the kitchen is lemon juice. It’s quick and easy, and loosens grease up before you clean, making your chores a lot easier. As a nice added bonus, lemon also makes your kitchen or bathroom smell inviting and fresh – no wonder so many cleaning products are lemon-scented. I think it’s a great environmentally friendly alternative to use the real thing when you can.”
Images: Getty, Meera Watts, Dawn Cromack, Belinda Everingham, Susan Fermor, Alexandra West