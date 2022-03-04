3 top tips for spring cleaning the home as efficiently as possible

Reorganise storage

De Barra says spring cleaning is mainly about cleaning the areas that don’t usually get your attention, but it is also a great opportunity to give rooms an organisational overhaul too.

“You’ll be emptying storage and surfaces to vacuum and wipe down, so when putting everything back, take a moment to assess, cull, declutter or move to a better location rather than putting them back as they were.”

Use natural products

Next, de Barra advises people to go natural instead of using ready-made products.

“Vinegar, bicarb and lemons, for example, are divine, cheap and non-toxic products that work extremely well.”

Charge your vacuum throughout the day

“You’re going to be vacuuming a lot during a spring clean. Many homes now have battery-powered stick vacuums, which can hold you up when they need to be charged,” she says.

“Remember to charge it regularly through the day to avoid one long charge that holds up the clean. Speaking of vacuums, set up a dust canister emptying station outside or near a window. You’ll thank me later!”