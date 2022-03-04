Make spring cleaning at home as easy as possible with these tips from decor expert Laura de Barra
Spring cleaning can often be a daunting and tedious task, but decor expert and author Laura de Barra has shared her best tips for when to start spring cleaning, the most efficient way to approach it and advice for those who find the process stressful.
There’s something so satisfying about being in a freshly cleaned home. Decluttering all the items that are no longer of use, washing duvets, cushions and other items that rarely make the weekly list, and seeing a sparkling clean bathroom and kitchen all goes a long way to making you feel just a little more whole.
That feeling usually occurs after a massive spring clean as we rid ourselves of the old and emerge as a newly spring-cleaned butterfly – but how do we go about making the process as efficient as possible?
Well, Stylist asked decor expert and author of Décor Galore Laura de Barra about her top spring-cleaning tips, the best time to start and her best advice for those who find the process stressful.
When is the best time to start spring cleaning?
“Spring cleaning is traditionally one long day of cleaning, but with busier lives now, it’s best broken up into a few days,” says de Barra.
“Go for days when you have the time and headspace to really get into it and enjoy it.”
The author adds that the weather can also make a difference to your spring cleaning efforts. “For example, window cleaning is best done on an overcast day or early in the morning, and you won’t want to fling windows open for an airing on a day it’s pouring down,” she says. “Have a look at both your calendar and the forecast.”
What is the best way to approach spring cleaning the entire home?
“Zones are key!” she admits. “Break your rooms up into areas of use and do the easiest ones first.
“Our rooms are more multi-use than ever now so tackling a spring clean zone by zone will make it feel less daunting. You can then swap between zones when you need a break from that task or if something needs to dry or air. For example, you can begin by stripping your bed and sprinkling bicarb on the mattress, then leave it for the day to work its odour-eliminating magic before hoovering off.”
3 top tips for spring cleaning the home as efficiently as possible
Reorganise storage
De Barra says spring cleaning is mainly about cleaning the areas that don’t usually get your attention, but it is also a great opportunity to give rooms an organisational overhaul too.
“You’ll be emptying storage and surfaces to vacuum and wipe down, so when putting everything back, take a moment to assess, cull, declutter or move to a better location rather than putting them back as they were.”
Use natural products
Next, de Barra advises people to go natural instead of using ready-made products.
“Vinegar, bicarb and lemons, for example, are divine, cheap and non-toxic products that work extremely well.”
Charge your vacuum throughout the day
“You’re going to be vacuuming a lot during a spring clean. Many homes now have battery-powered stick vacuums, which can hold you up when they need to be charged,” she says.
“Remember to charge it regularly through the day to avoid one long charge that holds up the clean. Speaking of vacuums, set up a dust canister emptying station outside or near a window. You’ll thank me later!”
What’s the best advice for people who find spring cleaning stressful?
“A checklist will be divine here,” says de Barra. “Decide exactly what you want to get done and get it written down instead of aimlessly cleaning, as it will feel really challenging.
“Tape it to the door of the room and cross off as you go. Visually breaking one big spring clean into chunks and watching it get smaller will make it feel less like a monstrous task.
“Also, if you find cleaning monotonous, try a fun playlist. I have one that is full of Donna Summer and disco, and it never fails to lift the mood. I also recommend that you complete the space you relax in first so, no matter what happens, you have somewhere to sit and chill during the cleaning.”
What’s the best way to maintain a spring clean so things don’t get messy a week or so later?
“That glorious spring clean feeling usually disappears after a day or two when we try to live life, use our home as normal and need things from cupboards, etc. There are two ways to avoid this: when you are tackling a zone, remember its use. This will help you to make sure that you are making changes that will not only last but also enhance your time in each zone.
“Next is storage. When it comes to storage, place less-used items to the back and your daily bits to the front to stop rummaging and undoing all your work.”
Décor Galore by Laura de Barra is available to purchase now (Transworld Ireland, £16.99).
Images: Getty; Laura de Barra